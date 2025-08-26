Russians launch nearly 2,000 drones on Kherson Oblast in one week

Over the course of a week, Russian forces attacked Kherson Oblast with 1,964 drones, 77% of which were destroyed by Ukrainian defenders.

Source: Kherson Oblast Military Administration; Senior Lieutenant Pavlo Drohal, spokesperson for the 30th Marine Corps of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, as reported by Ukrinform news agency

Quote from Drohal: "Russian occupiers continue cynically attacking civilians both in the city of Kherson itself and in the settlements across the oblast. In particular, the enemy conducted 448 strikes on positions of Ukrainian defenders and civilian infrastructure. Russian invaders also conducted eight airstrikes."

Details: The spokesperson said that civilians and critical infrastructure of the oblast are suffering the most from the attacks. Within the Kherson hromada alone, 612 FPV drone attacks were recorded, of which 439 were destroyed or suppressed by electronic warfare systems. [A hromada is an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town, and their adjacent territories – ed.]

In total, between 18 and 24 August, out of the 1,964 drones launched by Russian forces, Ukrainian defenders managed to destroy or suppress 1,522.

