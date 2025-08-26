All Sections
Russia loses 900 troops over past 24 hours

Ivan Diakonov Tuesday, 26 August 2025, 06:55
A Ukrainian drone operator. Photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Russia has lost 890 troops killed and wounded over the past 24 hours, bringing its total casualties in the war against Ukraine to 1,077,830.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook 

Details: The total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 26 August 2025 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:

  • approximately 1,077,830 (+890) military personnel;
  • 11,134 (+4) tanks;
  • 23,178 (+3) armoured combat vehicles;
  • 31,979 (+33) artillery systems;
  • 1,472 (+0) multiple-launch rocket systems;
  • 1,211 (+0) air defence systems;
  • 422 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft;
  • 340 (+0) helicopters;
  • 53,442 (+95) operational-tactical UAVs;
  • 3,598 (+0) cruise missiles;
  • 28 (+0) ships/boats;
  • 1 (+0) submarine;
  • 59,769 (+97) vehicles and fuel tankers;
  • 3,950 (+2) special vehicles and other equipment.

The information is being confirmed.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

