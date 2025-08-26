Russia loses 900 troops over past 24 hours
Tuesday, 26 August 2025, 06:55
Russia has lost 890 troops killed and wounded over the past 24 hours, bringing its total casualties in the war against Ukraine to 1,077,830.
Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook
Details: The total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 26 August 2025 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:
Advertisement:
- approximately 1,077,830 (+890) military personnel;
- 11,134 (+4) tanks;
- 23,178 (+3) armoured combat vehicles;
- 31,979 (+33) artillery systems;
- 1,472 (+0) multiple-launch rocket systems;
- 1,211 (+0) air defence systems;
- 422 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft;
- 340 (+0) helicopters;
- 53,442 (+95) operational-tactical UAVs;
- 3,598 (+0) cruise missiles;
- 28 (+0) ships/boats;
- 1 (+0) submarine;
- 59,769 (+97) vehicles and fuel tankers;
- 3,950 (+2) special vehicles and other equipment.
The information is being confirmed.
Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!