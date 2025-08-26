Russian forces attack Pokrovsk and two other fronts 90 times in 24 hours – Ukraine's General Staff

A total of 174 combat engagements have been recorded throughout the war zone over the past 24 hours. Russian forces attacked the Pokrovsk, Lyman and Novopavlivka fronts 90 times.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, information as of 08:00 on 26 August

Details: On the North Slobozhanshchyna front and in Russia’s Kursk Oblast, Ukrainian units have repelled five Russian attacks over the past 24 hours. The Russians also carried out six airstrikes, dropping 11 guided aerial bombs, and conducted 179 bombardments, five of which were from multiple-launch rocket systems.

On the South Slobozhanshchyna front, Russian forces attacked Ukrainian positions 12 times near the settlements of Hlyboke, Vovchansk and Ambarne and towards Kutkivka and Kolodiazne.

On the Kupiansk front, eight combat engagements have been recorded over the past 24 hours. Ukrainian defenders repelled Russian assaults near the settlements of Synkivka, Holubivka, Kolisnykivka, Lozova and Zahrzyzove.

On the Lyman front, Russian troops mounted 28 attacks, attempting to break through Ukrainian defences near the settlements of Novomykhailivka, Hrekivka, Kolodiazi, Novoselivka and Zelena Dolyna and towards Yampil and Serebrianka.

On the Siversk front, Ukrainian forces repelled five Russian offensive actions near the settlements of Fedorivka and Hryhorivka and towards Serebrianka.

On the Kramatorsk front, 13 combat clashes were recorded. The Russians attempted to advance near the settlements of Chasiv Yar and Bila Hora and towards Stupochky and Predtechyne.

On the Toretsk front, Russian soldiers carried out six attacks near the settlements of Dyliivka, Toretsk, Rusyn Yar and Oleksandro-Kalynove.

On the Pokrovsk front, Ukrainian defenders stopped 43 Russian assaults near the settlements of Nykanorivka, Maiak, Myroliubivka, Novoekonomichne, Rodynske, Hrodivka, Sukhyi Yar, Lysivka, Chunyshyne, Zvirove, Kotlyne, Udachne, Novomykolaivka, Horikhove and Dachne.

On the Novopavlivka front, Russian troops carried out 19 attacks near the settlements of Yalta, Zelenyi Hai, Voskresenka, Shevchenko and Komyshuvakha.

On the Huliaipole front, the Russians carried out an attack near the settlement of Malynivka.

On the Orikhiv front, the Russians conducted two attempts to advance near Plavni and towards Pavlivka.

On the Prydniprovske front, Russian forces made three attempts to push forward towards Ukrainian positions, but to no avail.

On the Volyn and Polissia fronts, there is no evidence of any offensive Russian groups being formed in the area.

Meanwhile, Ukrainian forces continue to inflict significant losses on Russian troops in both manpower and equipment, actively undermining Russia’s offensive potential in the rear.

