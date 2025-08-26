Russia attacks with 59 drones; 9 hits recorded
Tuesday, 26 August 2025, 09:06
Russian forces launched 59 strike UAVs – Shaheds and decoy drones of various types – towards Ukraine on the night of 25-26 August.
Source: Ukraine's Air Force Command
Details: Early information indicates that as of 09:00, air defences had shot down or jammed 47 Shaheds and decoy UAVs over the north and east of the country, while 12 drones hit targets in nine locations.
The aerial attack has been repelled by Ukrainian aircraft, anti-aircraft missile units, electronic warfare assets, unmanned systems units and mobile fire groups from the defence forces.
