Ukraine's General Staff confirms fighting in two villages in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast but denies Russian occupation

The territories in green are controlled by Ukraine; those in red are occupied by Russia. Map: DeepState

Ukraine's General Staff has confirmed that Ukrainian troops are engaged in fighting near the villages of Zaporizke and Novoheorhiivka in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, though it indicated that these settlements have not fallen to Russian forces.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine; DeepState, a Ukrainian group of military analysts

Quote: "Regarding the operational situation on the border of Donetsk and Dnipropetrovsk oblasts:

Ukraine’s defence forces have stopped the advance of the Russian invaders and continue to maintain control of the village of Zaporizke, despite all the enemy’s efforts to seize it.

Intense fighting is also continuing near the village of Novoheorhiivka, where our soldiers are inflicting heavy losses on the enemy, killing dozens of occupiers every day.

Reports claiming that the Russians have occupied both of these settlements do not correspond to reality."

Details: DeepState reported that Russian forces have been conducting combat operations along Dnipropetrovsk Oblast and on its territory for some time. For several weeks now, heavy fighting has been raging near the village of Maliivka, where the Russians have been advancing in an attempt to establish a foothold as far as the village of Vorone. Furthermore, Ukrainian soldiers from the 225th Separate Assault Regiment have been carrying out mop-up operations near Maliivka.

These developments have been compounded by Russian forces entering two additional settlements, where they are consolidating positions and assembling infantry for further advances.

The Russians are exerting pressure on Zaporizke and Novoheorhiivka from the direction of the villages of Zelenе Pole and Temyrivka.

Ukrainian defence forces are taking all measures to hold back Russian troops, stabilise the situation and prevent their further advances. However, DeepState analysts noted that the Russians, seeing potential for success, continue to deploy large numbers of infantry in repeat assaults.

Background: On 26 August, DeepState claimed that Russian forces had occupied Zaporizke and Novoheorhiivka in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast.

