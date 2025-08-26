Russians occupy two settlements in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast – DeepState

On 26 August, the DeepState analytical project reported that Russian forces had occupied the settlements of Zaporizke and Novoheorhiivka in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast.

Source: DeepState

Details: Analysts reported that Russian forces established control over Zaporizke and Novoheorhiivka and also advanced near Shevchenko, Bila Hora and Oleksandro-Shultyne.

For reference: Zaporizke and Novoheorhiivka lie at the junction of the borders of Dnipropetrovsk, Donetsk and Zaporizhzhia oblasts. They became the first villages in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast to come under Russian control.

Zaporizke and Novoheorhiivka Photo: DeepState map

Background:

Intelligence from NATO member states indicates that Russia is not planning a major offensive in either Sumy or Dnipropetrovsk Oblast.

At the same time, the Russians have repeatedly claimed they have entered Dnipropetrovsk Oblast; however, Ukraine’s General Staff refuted this.

Kyrylo Budanov, Head of Defence Intelligence of Ukraine, asserted that for the city of Dnipro the threat is limited to Russian missile and drone attacks, and that combat operations are taking place only along the contours of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast.

On 2 July, the General Staff stated that the settlement of Dachne in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast had not been captured by the Russians, as Russian propagandists claimed, and remains under the control of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

On 5 July, DeepState reported that Russian forces had captured the settlements of Zelenyi Kut and Novoukrainka near the administrative border between Dnipropetrovsk and Donetsk oblasts and were attempting to advance further.

On 11 August, DeepState reported that Russian troops had recently intensified their push on the Dobropillia front, trying, in particular, to establish positions near the Dobropillia–Kramatorsk motorway. The Dnipro Operational Strategic Group added that in this area the Russians are infiltrating in small groups past the first line of Ukrainian positions.

