French minister meets with heads of Ukrainian anti-corruption agencies

Benjamin Haddad, France’s Minister Delegate for European Affairs, has held a meeting with the heads of Ukraine’s anti-corruption agencies, who are visiting Brussels.

Source: Haddad on X (Twitter), as reported by European Pravda

Details: Haddad said he had met with Semen Kryvonos, Director of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU), and Oleksandr Klymenko, Head of the Specialised Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office (SAPO).

"I reaffirmed our support for the fight against corruption and the independence of anti-corruption institutions – an essential part of Ukraine’s European path," Haddad added, without providing any further details.

Previously: Earlier, European Pravda learned that Klymenko and Kryvonos are holding meetings with European officials in Brussels this week. On Tuesday, they are scheduled to meet with EU Enlargement Commissioner Marta Kos, among others.

Background:

On 22 July, the Verkhovna Rada (Ukrainian parliament) voted in favour of bill 12414, which made NABU and SAPO dependent on the decisions of the prosecutor general.

Afterwards, the European Union delivered a warning to Kyiv via diplomatic channels, stating that unless the Ukrainian parliament fully revoked the provisions of bill 12414, financial support would be suspended.

On 31 July, the Verkhovna Rada adopted President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s bill 13533, which aimed to restore NABU and SAPO's independence. The president signed it into law shortly afterwards.

