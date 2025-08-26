All Sections
Zelenskyy names first countries to which Ukraine's multiple citizenship law will apply

Oleh Pavliuk, OLEKSANDR SHUMILINTuesday, 26 August 2025, 21:57
Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Photo: Getty Images

Germany, Poland and Czechia will be the first countries to which the provisions of Ukraine’s new multiple citizenship law, adopted in July, will apply.

Source: European Pravda, citing President Volodymyr Zelenskyy at a meeting with representatives of the Ukrainian World Congress on Tuesday 26 August

Details: The Office of the President of Ukraine reported that the Ukrainian diaspora and the president had discussed issues related to multiple citizenship.

The mechanism would first be applied to Germany, Poland and Czechia, and could later be extended to Canada and the United States.

Commenting on the meeting on X (Twitter), Zelenskyy noted that the Ukrainian government would soon adopt the necessary regulations on multiple citizenship.

"This is a step towards even greater unity among Ukrainians worldwide," Zelenskyy tweeted.

Background

  • The idea of a law on multiple citizenship had been under discussion even before the full-scale war, but became more of a pressing issue after 2022.
  • The current law was submitted to parliament by Zelenskyy as far back as January 2024 and signed on 15 July 2025.

