Zelenskyy signs several urgent laws

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOTuesday, 15 July 2025, 16:31
Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine

On 15 July, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed into law several bills passed by the Verkhovna Rada (Ukrainian parliament), specifically those on multiple citizenship, the ratification of an agreement to establish a Special Tribunal for the Crime of Russian Aggression Against Ukraine and Kyiv's withdrawal from the Ottawa Convention banning anti-personnel mines.

Source: Zelenskyy on X (Twitter) 

Quote from Zelenskyy: "I have promptly signed the documents passed by the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine – the law on multiple citizenship, the ratification of the Agreement on the Establishment of the Special Tribunal for the Crime of Russian Aggression Against Ukraine, and Ukraine’s withdrawal from the Ottawa Anti-Personnel Landmines Convention. I thank the Members of the Ukrainian Parliament for supporting these decisions, each of which strengthens Ukraine."

Details: Zelenskyy states that multiple citizenship will provide stronger legal foundations for uniting millions of Ukrainians worldwide and others who have tied their lives to Ukraine.

The Special Tribunal is intended to ensure that Russia faces real and irreversible punishment for its war against Ukraine. Zelenskyy emphasised that Ukraine’s withdrawal from the Ottawa Convention to allow the use of certain types of weapons, specifically anti-personnel mines, should help its defence forces reach at least parity in military assets and capabilities needed to resist Russian aggression. He noted that Russia has never been a party to the convention and has never made sincere efforts towards arms reduction or the humanisation of warfare.

Zelenskyy reported instructing government officials to promptly adopt all necessary subordinate legislation to implement these laws.

Quote: "We can already begin identifying the first partner states with which multiple citizenship will be implemented. I expect the Government and the Office team to present a timeline for fulfilling the agreements regarding the Tribunal’s launch. We are also intensifying defence decisions that will support our warriors."

