Ukrainian National Guard video shows strikes on Russian artillery and ammunition storage points

Ukrainian troops have released footage showing Russian artillery pieces and ammunition storage points being destroyed on the Pokrovsk front.

Source: a video by the 3rd Spartan Operational Brigade of the National Guard of Ukraine on Facebook

Quote: "We have destroyed enemy artillery pieces and ammunition storage points on the Pokrovsk front.

Advertisement:

Camouflage didn’t help: Russian equipment was disabled, while the ammunition went up in quite a show of fireworks."

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!