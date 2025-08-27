Ukrainian National Guard video shows strikes on Russian artillery and ammunition storage points
Wednesday, 27 August 2025, 05:44
Ukrainian troops have released footage showing Russian artillery pieces and ammunition storage points being destroyed on the Pokrovsk front.
Source: a video by the 3rd Spartan Operational Brigade of the National Guard of Ukraine on Facebook
Quote: "We have destroyed enemy artillery pieces and ammunition storage points on the Pokrovsk front.
Camouflage didn’t help: Russian equipment was disabled, while the ammunition went up in quite a show of fireworks."
