Russians attack Kherson, killing one person and injuring three

One person has been killed and three injured in the city of Kherson after Russian forces launched strikes on the morning of 27 August.

Quote from the authorities: "Russian forces used artillery to attack the Dniprovskyi district of Kherson at around 05:00. A woman born in 1972 came under enemy fire while at home."

Details: She sustained a blast injury and multiple burns to her body and was taken to hospital.

Later, the Prosecutor’s Office added that an 81-year-old woman had been killed in the attack.

At about 06:30, the Russians attacked the central part of Kherson with UAVs, injuring a 67-year-old man.

He was suffering from concussion and had sustained a shrapnel wound to the temple, a blast injury and a closed traumatic brain injury. He was taken to hospital in a moderately serious condition.

A little later, it became known that another person – a 56-year-old man – had been admitted to hospital following a Russian drone attack in central Kherson. He was diagnosed with a blast injury, concussion and shrapnel wounds to the face.

