Russians attack Kherson, killing one person and injuring three

Iryna BalachukWednesday, 27 August 2025, 07:25
Russians attack Kherson, killing one person and injuring three
The aftermath of the attack. Photo: Prosecutor’s Office

One person has been killed and three injured in the city of Kherson after Russian forces launched strikes on the morning of 27 August.

Source: Kherson Oblast Military Administration and Kherson Oblast Prosecutor’s Office on Telegram

Quote from the authorities: "Russian forces used artillery to attack the Dniprovskyi district of Kherson at around 05:00. A woman born in 1972 came under enemy fire while at home."

Details: She sustained a blast injury and multiple burns to her body and was taken to hospital.

Later, the Prosecutor’s Office added that an 81-year-old woman had been killed in the attack.

At about 06:30, the Russians attacked the central part of Kherson with UAVs, injuring a 67-year-old man.

He was suffering from concussion and had sustained a shrapnel wound to the temple, a blast injury and a closed traumatic brain injury. He was taken to hospital in a moderately serious condition.

A little later, it became known that another person – a 56-year-old man – had been admitted to hospital following a Russian drone attack in central Kherson. He was diagnosed with a blast injury, concussion and shrapnel wounds to the face.

