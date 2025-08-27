All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Russians hit Zaporizhzhia Oblast this morning, injuring two people

Anastasia ProtzWednesday, 27 August 2025, 09:48
Russians hit Zaporizhzhia Oblast this morning, injuring two people
The aftermath of the Russian attack on Zaporizhzhia Oblast. Photo: Zaporizhzhia Oblast Military Administration

A 52-year-old woman and a 63-year-old man have been injured in a village in the Polohy district of Zaporizhzhia Oblast after the Russians carried out three strikes on 27 August.

Source: Ivan Fedorov, Head of Zaporizhzhia Oblast Military Administration

Quote: "Houses have been damaged by the blast wave and debris due to the attack. A 63-year-old man has been injured."

Advertisement:

Details: Fedorov later clarified that a 52-year-old woman had also been injured in the morning attack on the village of Uspenivka. She has received medical assistance. 

Fedorov noted that the attacks had destroyed houses, farm buildings and vehicles belonging to local residents.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

Zaporizhzhia Oblast
Advertisement:
Zelenskyy: Ukrainian officials will meet with Trump's team on Friday to discuss security guarantees
Zelenskyy appoints former Eurointegration Minister Stefanishyna as Ukraine's ambassador to US
Poland prepares alternative bill on limiting aid to Ukrainians
Russia causes "significant damage" to gas infrastructure in Poltava Oblast
Russians table peace proposal on Donetsk Oblast, says Trump's envoy Witkoff
Russians attack Kherson, killing one person and injuring three
All News
Zaporizhzhia Oblast
Elderly woman injured in Russian airstrike on Zaporizhzhia Oblast
Woman killed in Russian attack on Zaporizhzhia
Teenager killed, 2 children and 4 adults injured in Russian strike on Zaporizhzhia Oblast – photos
RECENT NEWS
20:22
Zelenskyy: Ukrainian officials will meet with Trump's team on Friday to discuss security guarantees
20:11
Germany exported record amount of arms in 2024, most went to Ukraine
19:55
Zelenskyy appoints former Eurointegration Minister Stefanishyna as Ukraine's ambassador to US
19:14
Germany's Merz: We do not want Ukraine to capitulate
19:06
Majority of Americans support tough sanctions against Kremlin's trading allies – Reuters
18:56
Hungarian foreign minister announces test resumption of oil supplies through Druzhba pipeline after Ukraine's attack
18:56
Russian forces attack Dnipropetrovsk Oblast: two injured
18:47
Ukrainian snipers repel Russian assault in close combat – video
18:29
Russia files case against Crimean Tatar journalist Lutfiye Zudiyeva
17:56
Orbán's government challenges EU decision on Russian assets made without Hungary's consent
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: