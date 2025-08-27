Russians hit Zaporizhzhia Oblast this morning, injuring two people

The aftermath of the Russian attack on Zaporizhzhia Oblast. Photo: Zaporizhzhia Oblast Military Administration

A 52-year-old woman and a 63-year-old man have been injured in a village in the Polohy district of Zaporizhzhia Oblast after the Russians carried out three strikes on 27 August.

Source: Ivan Fedorov, Head of Zaporizhzhia Oblast Military Administration

Quote: "Houses have been damaged by the blast wave and debris due to the attack. A 63-year-old man has been injured."

Advertisement:

Details: Fedorov later clarified that a 52-year-old woman had also been injured in the morning attack on the village of Uspenivka. She has received medical assistance.

Fedorov noted that the attacks had destroyed houses, farm buildings and vehicles belonging to local residents.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!