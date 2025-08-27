Lithuania reportedly proposes starting Ukraine's EU accession talks bypassing Hungary's veto

Lithuania is urging EU capitals to take decisive action to make Ukraine’s EU membership application real and irreversible.

Source: a letter Lithuania sent last week to EU capitals ahead of the informal EU foreign ministers’ meeting in Copenhagen on 1-2 September, as reported by Lithuanian public broadcaster LRT

Details: In the letter, Vilnius urged the EU to take decisive action to make Ukraine’s membership application real and irreversible.

Advertisement:

According to the letter, starting negotiations would boost Ukrainian morale and support reforms at a time when Russia is intensifying its military actions.

It also warns that inaction could weaken public support in Ukraine and undermine the institutional will for reform.

Lithuania’s proposal suggests beginning technical-level negotiations with Ukraine and Moldova without Hungary, if 26 member states agree, with official approval to follow later if Budapest changes its position.

The letter also reiterates Lithuania’s long-standing call to set 2030 as the target year for Ukraine’s EU accession, arguing that this timeline would help both sides plan reforms and allocate resources.

Lithuania’s acting Foreign Minister Kęstutis Budrys told LRT that Vilnius is calling for Ukraine's path to the EU to be unblocked.

He emphasised that any further delay is geopolitically harmful for both Ukraine and the EU, and that Ukraine’s membership is part of Europe’s security guarantees and crucial for long-term peace and stability.

The proposals are expected to be discussed in Copenhagen, where ministers, led by EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas, will focus mainly on the war in Ukraine and the Middle East.

Background:

Ahead of the visit by the leaders of France, Germany, and Poland to Moldova, several diplomats said they have doubts about splitting Moldova and Ukraine in the opening of the first EU accession cluster negotiations.

European Pravda previously noted that Ukrainian drone forces under Robert "Magyar" Brovdi, which struck the Druzhba pipeline pumping station twice in recent days, may currently be exerting significant influence on Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán.

Kyiv had so far refrained from targeting the Druzhba pipeline to avoid further straining relations with Hungary.

On 24 August, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy confirmed the connection reported by European Pravda between the strikes on the Druzhba pipeline, which supplies oil to Hungary, and the Ukrainian-Hungarian dialogue, where Orbán’s veto on decisions related to Ukraine’s EU accession is the key issue.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!