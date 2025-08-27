Two people injured in Russian FPV drone attack on civilian car in Kupiansk
Wednesday, 27 August 2025, 13:13
A Russian first-person view (FPV) drone struck a civilian vehicle in the city of Kupiansk in Kharkiv Oblast on the morning of 27 August, injuring a 69-year-old man and his 63-year-old wife.
Source: Kharkiv Oblast Prosecutor's Office
Details: The investigators suggest that the incident happened around 09:20. A Russian FPV drone hit a civilian car, injuring a 69-year-old man and his 63-year-old wife.
Law enforcement agencies are reported to have launched a pre-trial investigation into the commission of a war crime (Article 438.1 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).
