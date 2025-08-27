All Sections
Ukrainian snipers repel Russian assault in close combat – video

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOWednesday, 27 August 2025, 18:47
A soldier. Stock photo: the 144th SOF Centre

Ukrainian Special Operations Forces (SOF) have reported that a sniper team from the 144th SOF Centre fought off a Russian assault on the Zaporizhzhia front.

Source: SOF press service; Ukrainska Pravda

Details: The events shown in the video released today took place in August. The soldiers were working from the positions of a neighbouring unit when a large-scale Russian assault began, involving artillery, drones and infantry.

Russian troops managed to break into Ukrainian positions. The SOF snipers put aside their primary weapons and, using grenades, assault rifles and machine guns, began to repel the attack and conduct a mop-up operation.

The SOF press service stressed that thanks to the professionalism and coordinated actions of the special forces servicemen, the Russian assault was repelled.

