Two people injured in Russian FPV drone strike on ambulance in Kupiansk, Kharkiv Oblast

Two people have been injured in the city of Kupiansk in Kharkiv Oblast after Russian forces used a first-person view (FPV) drone to attack an ambulance on the evening of 27 August.

Source: Kharkiv Oblast Prosecutor’s Office

Quote: "At around 20:15, a Russian FPV drone attacked an ambulance in the city of Kupiansk. Two paramedics – men aged 50 and 47 – were injured."

Details: At 21:15, Russian troops struck the village of Tsupivka in the Kharkiv district, causing a fire in a house and an outbuilding.

The villages of Ivashky near Zolochiv in the Bohodukhiv district and Rubizhne in the Chuhuiv district also came under FPV drone attack.

