All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Two people injured in Russian FPV drone strike on ambulance in Kupiansk, Kharkiv Oblast

Tetyana OliynykWednesday, 27 August 2025, 22:20
Two people injured in Russian FPV drone strike on ambulance in Kupiansk, Kharkiv Oblast
The aftermath of the Russian attack. Photo: Kharkiv Oblast Prosecutor’s Office

Two people have been injured in the city of Kupiansk in Kharkiv Oblast after Russian forces used a first-person view (FPV) drone to attack an ambulance on the evening of 27 August.

Source: Kharkiv Oblast Prosecutor’s Office

Quote: "At around 20:15, a Russian FPV drone attacked an ambulance in the city of Kupiansk. Two paramedics – men aged 50 and 47 – were injured."

Advertisement:

Details: At 21:15, Russian troops struck the village of Tsupivka in the Kharkiv district, causing a fire in a house and an outbuilding.

The villages of Ivashky near Zolochiv in the Bohodukhiv district and Rubizhne in the Chuhuiv district also came under FPV drone attack.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

Kharkiv OblastRusso-Ukrainian war
Advertisement:
updatedDeath toll in Kyiv rises to 16, including four children, rubble removal continues – photos, video
Hungarian Foreign Ministry bans Ukrainian commander from entering the country over Druzhba pipeline attack
Ukrainska Pravda office damaged in Russian attack on Kyiv – photos
Local authorities say hundreds of drones have attacked Russia: two oil refineries ablaze – photos, videos
Russians strike Intercity+ train depot, causing fire
Germany believes it has identified all those involved in Nord Stream explosions
All News
Kharkiv Oblast
Two people injured in Russian FPV drone attack on civilian car in Kupiansk
Woman injured in Russian drone attack on Kharkiv Oblast
One killed and two injured in Russian strike on Kupiansk
RECENT NEWS
14:09
updatedDeath toll in Kyiv rises to 16, including four children, rubble removal continues – photos, video
13:48
Russian oil supplies to Hungary via Druzhba pipeline have resumed, Reuters reports
13:14
Von der Leyen makes emergency statement on Russian attack on Kyiv: new sanctions ahead
12:53
Radio Liberty editorial office damaged in large-scale Russian attack on Kyiv – photos
12:53
Animal welfare volunteers rescue people and pets from under rubble after Russian attack on Kyiv – photo
12:39
Ukrainian foreign minister rebukes Hungarian counterpart: You value Russian pipeline over Ukrainian children killed by Russia
12:39
Interceptor UAVs downed 70 Russian drones in Kyiv Oblast overnight
12:32
Ukraine's Air Force outlines notable features of Russia's large-scale 28 August attack
12:25
EU Ambassador to Ukraine: Russia deliberately hit building next to EU mission – photos
12:02
Children in Kharkiv will study in 7 underground schools and 6 metro stations
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: