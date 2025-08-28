Authorities report first aftermath of Russia's overnight attack on Kyiv Oblast

One person has been injured and damage has been reported after Russian forces launched drones as well as cruise and ballistic missiles on Kyiv Oblast.

Source: Kyiv Oblast Military Administration

Details: Early reports indicate that a 33-year-old man in the Fastiv district sustained lacerations to the chest and his right shin. He has been taken to hospital.

Advertisement:

The Russian attack also affected two districts of the oblast.

A house and an apartment were damaged in the Brovary district.

A house was also damaged in the Fastiv district.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!