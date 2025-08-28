Battlefield sees 139 clashes over past 24 hours, 41 on Pokrovsk front alone – Ukraine's General Staff

Ukrainian and Russian forces have clashed 159 times throughout the war zone over the past 24 hours. The Pokrovsk front alone witnessed 41 clashes.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, information as of 08:00 on 28 August

Quote: "In total, 139 combat clashes have been recorded over the past day. Based on updated information, the Russians carried out 84 airstrikes and dropped 154 guided bombs yesterday. In addition, the Russians used 5,770 kamikaze drones and carried out 5,177 artillery strikes on the positions of our troops and populated areas, particularly 86 from multiple-launch rocket systems."

Details: On the North Slobozhanshchyna front and in Russia’s Kursk Oblast, Ukrainian defence forces continue to hold back the Russians. Ukrainian defenders repelled nine Russian assaults.

On the South Slobozhanshchyna front, Russia attacked Ukrainian positions five times near the settlements of Hlyboke, Kolodiazne, Vovchansk and Kamianka.

On the Kupiansk front, Russian troops carried out six attacks yesterday.

On the Lyman front, the Russians launched 20 attacks, attempting to break through Ukrainian defences near the settlements of Novomykhailivka, Novyi Myr, Zelena Dolyna, Kolodiazi, Torske and Serebrianka and towards Yampil, Zakitne, Dronivka and Shandryholove.

On the Siversk front, Ukrainian defenders successfully repelled three attacks near the settlements of Fedorivka and Hryhorivka and towards Siversk.

On the Toretsk front, the Russians launched nine attacks near the settlements of Pleshchiivka, Toretsk, Shcherbynivka, Rusyn Yar and Poltavka.

On the Pokrovsk front, Ukrainian troops repelled 41 assaults near the settlements of Volodymyrivka, Novoekonomichne, Myroliubivka, Sukhetske, Lysivka, Udachne, Maiak, Kotlyne, Novomykolaivka, Molodetske and Novoukrainka and towards the settlements of Myrnohrad, Rodynske, Promin, Balahan, Novopavlivka, Chervonyi Lyman and Pokrovsk.

On the Novopavlivka front, the Russians launched 21 attacks near the settlements of Filiia, Ivanivka, Voskresenka, Zaporizke, Tolstoi, Andriivka-Klevtsove, Piddubne, Komyshuvakha and Temyrivka and towards the settlements of Sichneve and Lisne.

