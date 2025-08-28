Russia loses 880 soldiers over past day
Thursday, 28 August 2025, 08:16
Russia continues to suffer losses in its war of aggression against Ukraine, losing 880 troops killed and wounded, 4 tanks and 40 artillery pieces over the past day alone.
Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook
Details: The total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 28 August 2025 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:
Advertisement:
- approximately 1,079,630 (+880) military personnel;
- 11,139 (+4) tanks;
- 23,185 (+7) armoured combat vehicles;
- 32,064 (+40) artillery systems;
- 1,474 (+2) multiple-launch rocket systems;
- 1,212 (+0) air defence systems;
- 422 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft;
- 340 (+0) helicopters;
- 53,961 (+325) operational-tactical UAVs;
- 3,598 (+0) cruise missiles;
- 28 (+0) ships/boats;
- 1 (+0) submarine;
- 60,007 (+120) vehicles and fuel tankers;
- 3,952 (+2) special vehicles and other equipment.
The information is being confirmed.
Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!