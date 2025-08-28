Russia loses 880 soldiers over past day

An artillery system in action. Photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Russia continues to suffer losses in its war of aggression against Ukraine, losing 880 troops killed and wounded, 4 tanks and 40 artillery pieces over the past day alone.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook

Details: The total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 28 August 2025 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:

Advertisement:

approximately 1,079,630 (+880) military personnel;

military personnel; 11,139 (+4) tanks;

tanks; 23,185 (+7) armoured combat vehicles;

armoured combat vehicles; 32,064 (+40) artillery systems;

artillery systems; 1,474 (+2) multiple-launch rocket systems;

multiple-launch rocket systems; 1,212 (+0) air defence systems;

422 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft;

340 (+0) helicopters;

53,961 (+325) operational-tactical UAVs;

operational-tactical UAVs; 3,598 (+0) cruise missiles;

28 (+0) ships/boats;

1 (+0) submarine;

60,007 (+120) vehicles and fuel tankers;

vehicles and fuel tankers; 3,952 (+2) special vehicles and other equipment.

The information is being confirmed.

