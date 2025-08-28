Ukrainian forces strike Russia's Kuibyshevsky oil refinery, causing fire
Thursday, 28 August 2025, 10:40
Ukraine's Special Operations Forces (SOF) and Unmanned Systems Forces struck the Kuibyshevsky oil refinery in Russia's Samara Oblast on the night of 27-28 August.
Source: SOF press service
Details: A large-scale fire at the refinery has been reported by local residents. The attack was also confirmed by the governor of Russia’s Samara Oblast.
The Kuibyshevsky refinery supplies petrol and diesel to a significant part of southern Russia.
Quote from SOF: "The enemy will inevitably continue to suffer losses for its aggression."
