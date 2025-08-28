All Sections
Ukrainian forces strike Russia's Kuibyshevsky oil refinery, causing fire

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOThursday, 28 August 2025, 10:40
The SOF have struck the Kuibyshev oil refinery in Russia’s Samara Oblast. Photo: SOF

Ukraine's Special Operations Forces (SOF) and Unmanned Systems Forces struck the Kuibyshevsky oil refinery in Russia's Samara Oblast on the night of 27-28 August.

Source: SOF press service

Details: A large-scale fire at the refinery has been reported by local residents. The attack was also confirmed by the governor of Russia’s Samara Oblast.

The Kuibyshevsky refinery supplies petrol and diesel to a significant part of southern Russia.

Quote from SOF: "The enemy will inevitably continue to suffer losses for its aggression."

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

Special Operations ForceswarRussia
Special Operations Forces
