29 August declared day of mourning in Kyiv
Thursday, 28 August 2025, 11:15
Friday 29 August has been declared a day of mourning in memory of those who were killed in the Russian large-scale attack on Kyiv on the night of 27-28 August,
Source: Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko
Quote: "On this day, flags will be flown at half-mast on all municipal buildings in the city. It is also recommended that state flags on buildings of both public and private institutions be flown at half-mast.
All entertainment events are prohibited in the city on 29 August."
Background: Fourteen people, including three children, have been killed and dozens injured in the Russian strike on Kyiv.
