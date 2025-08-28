All Sections
29 August declared day of mourning in Kyiv

Tetyana OliynykThursday, 28 August 2025, 11:15
Aftermath of the Russian attack. Photo: Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine

Friday 29 August has been declared a day of mourning in memory of those who were killed in the Russian large-scale attack on Kyiv on the night of 27-28 August, 

Source: Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko

Quote: "On this day, flags will be flown at half-mast on all municipal buildings in the city. It is also recommended that state flags on buildings of both public and private institutions be flown at half-mast.

All entertainment events are prohibited in the city on 29 August."

Background: Fourteen people, including three children, have been killed and dozens injured in the Russian strike on Kyiv.

