Zelenskyy discusses security guarantees for Ukraine with five European leaders

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has held an online coordination meeting with the leaders of Poland, Lithuania, Latvia, Estonia and Denmark. The main topics of discussion were security guarantees for Ukraine, long-term support for the Ukrainian forces and increased pressure on Russia.

Source: Office of the President of Ukraine

Details: The Office of the President reported that Zelenskyy emphasised the importance of security guarantees for Ukraine in the event of another Russian attack during the meeting, which was attended by Polish President Karol Nawrocki, Lithuanian President Gitanas Nausėda, Latvian President Edgars Rinkēvičs, Estonian President Alar Karis and Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen.

Zelenskyy stressed these guarantees should be based on a strong Ukrainian army, which requires stable, long-term funding, weapons supplies and domestic arms production.

"When we talk about security guarantees, we need clear answers – who will help us defend on the ground, in the air and at sea if Russia comes again," Zelenskyy said.

Quote from Zelenskyy: "Russia refused to stop the killing – they even said ‘no’ to President Trump. We’re seeing negative signals from Russia regarding a possible leaders’ summit. Honestly, we think Putin is still interested only in continuing this war."

Details: The president emphasised that the United States is ready to participate in providing security guarantees alongside Europe.

Quote from Zelenskyy: "We agreed with President Trump that America will be part of the security guarantees. That’s good, and this is an extremely important decision. President Trump believes that Europeans should take the lead, but America is ready to be involved and help coordinate the process."

More details: The Lithuanian president noted that everyone understands that the Russian leader does not want peace. His actions indicate that he is trying to occupy as much Ukrainian territory as possible. Nausėda said that the only way to achieve peace is through strength, including sanctions.

The Estonian president supported the idea of clearly defining each country’s obligations within the security guarantees framework.

The Danish PM pointed out that nearly two weeks have passed since the Washington summit, yet there are no signs that Russia is ready for leader-level negotiations. For this reason, in her view, it is now crucial to increase pressure on Russia.

Frederiksen also emphasised the importance of supporting Ukraine’s defence industry, which could ramp up weapons production if adequately funded.

