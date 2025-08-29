All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us
Підтримайте журналістські розслідування
Підтримайте журналістські розслідування

Zelenskyy discusses security guarantees for Ukraine with five European leaders

Ivan Diakonov Friday, 29 August 2025, 03:47
Zelenskyy discusses security guarantees for Ukraine with five European leaders
Zelenskyy during a meeting with the European leaders. Photo: Zelenskyy on social media

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has held an online coordination meeting with the leaders of Poland, Lithuania, Latvia, Estonia and Denmark. The main topics of discussion were security guarantees for Ukraine, long-term support for the Ukrainian forces and increased pressure on Russia.

Source: Office of the President of Ukraine

Details: The Office of the President reported that Zelenskyy emphasised the importance of security guarantees for Ukraine in the event of another Russian attack during the meeting, which was attended by Polish President Karol Nawrocki, Lithuanian President Gitanas Nausėda, Latvian President Edgars Rinkēvičs, Estonian President Alar Karis and Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen.

Advertisement:

Zelenskyy stressed these guarantees should be based on a strong Ukrainian army, which requires stable, long-term funding, weapons supplies and domestic arms production.

"When we talk about security guarantees, we need clear answers – who will help us defend on the ground, in the air and at sea if Russia comes again," Zelenskyy said.

Quote from Zelenskyy: "Russia refused to stop the killing – they even said ‘no’ to President Trump. We’re seeing negative signals from Russia regarding a possible leaders’ summit. Honestly, we think Putin is still interested only in continuing this war."

Details: The president emphasised that the United States is ready to participate in providing security guarantees alongside Europe.

Quote from Zelenskyy: "We agreed with President Trump that America will be part of the security guarantees. That’s good, and this is an extremely important decision. President Trump believes that Europeans should take the lead, but America is ready to be involved and help coordinate the process."

More details: The Lithuanian president noted that everyone understands that the Russian leader does not want peace. His actions indicate that he is trying to occupy as much Ukrainian territory as possible. Nausėda said that the only way to achieve peace is through strength, including sanctions.

The Estonian president supported the idea of clearly defining each country’s obligations within the security guarantees framework.

The Danish PM pointed out that nearly two weeks have passed since the Washington summit, yet there are no signs that Russia is ready for leader-level negotiations. For this reason, in her view, it is now crucial to increase pressure on Russia.

Frederiksen also emphasised the importance of supporting Ukraine’s defence industry, which could ramp up weapons production if adequately funded.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

ZelenskyyUkrainesecurity guaranteesRusso-Ukrainian war
Advertisement:
European leaders discuss creation of 40-km buffer zone in Ukraine – Politico
Death toll in Kyiv rises to 23 following Russian attack: emergency workers continue clearing rubble
Zelenskyy says security guarantees "will be set out on paper next week"
Ukrainian drone commander "Magyar" responds to ban on entering Hungary following Druzhba pipeline attacks
2,000 Metres to Andriivka film by Oscar-winning Chernov will represent Ukraine at 2026 Oscars
Russians are flying drones over US military cargo routes in Germany – The New York Times
All News
Zelenskyy
Presidents of Ukraine and Poland "synchronise positions ahead of major diplomatic events"
Zelenskyy: Russia's strike on Ukraine is a strike against Trump
Zelenskyy says security guarantees "will be set out on paper next week"
RECENT NEWS
10:53
Russians kill 66-year-old civilian in Kherson with drone
10:23
Ukraine's intelligence fighters hit Russian S-400 system radar in Crimea – video
10:00
Russian strike on Ukrainian Navy vessel: death toll rises to two, several reported missing
09:45
EU chief diplomat: 19th sanctions package against Russia may include energy restrictions
09:38
Finland and Poland consider restoring peat bogs to defend against Russian tanks
09:16
New record: Russia has spent half of its tax revenue on war
08:23
Russia attacks Ukraine with 68 drones overnight, hitting nine locations
08:11
Russians attack Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, killing two and wounding three others
07:47
Russia loses 850 soldiers and 61 artillery pieces over past day
07:27
European Commission wants to channel €200 billion of frozen Russian assets into Ukraine's recovery – Politico
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: