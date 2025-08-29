Russia loses 850 soldiers and 61 artillery pieces over past day
Friday, 29 August 2025, 07:47
Russia continues to suffer losses in its war of aggression against Ukraine, losing 850 troops killed and wounded and over 600 pieces of equipment over the past day alone.
Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook
Details: The total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 29 August 2025 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:
- approximately 1,080,480 (+850) military personnel;
- 11,143 (+4) tanks;
- 23,191 (+6) armoured combat vehicles;
- 32,125 (+61) artillery systems;
- 1,476 (+2) multiple-launch rocket systems;
- 1,213 (+1) air defence systems;
- 422 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft;
- 340 (+0) helicopters;
- 54,375 (+414) operational-tactical UAVs;
- 3,626 (+28) cruise missiles;
- 28 (+0) ships/boats;
- 1 (+0) submarine;
- 60,116 (+109) vehicles and fuel tankers;
- 3,952 (+0) special vehicles and other equipment.
The information is being confirmed.
