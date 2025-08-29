All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us
Підтримайте журналістські розслідування
Підтримайте журналістські розслідування

Russia loses 850 soldiers and 61 artillery pieces over past day

Iryna BalachukFriday, 29 August 2025, 07:47
Russia loses 850 soldiers and 61 artillery pieces over past day
Ukrainian soldiers on the positions. Photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook

Russia continues to suffer losses in its war of aggression against Ukraine, losing 850 troops killed and wounded and over 600 pieces of equipment over the past day alone.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook 

Details: The total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 29 August 2025 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:

Advertisement:
  • approximately 1,080,480 (+850) military personnel;
  • 11,143 (+4) tanks;
  • 23,191 (+6) armoured combat vehicles;
  • 32,125 (+61) artillery systems;
  • 1,476 (+2) multiple-launch rocket systems;
  • 1,213 (+1) air defence systems;
  • 422 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft;
  • 340 (+0) helicopters;
  • 54,375 (+414) operational-tactical UAVs;
  • 3,626 (+28) cruise missiles;
  • 28 (+0) ships/boats;
  • 1 (+0) submarine;
  • 60,116 (+109) vehicles and fuel tankers;
  • 3,952 (+0) special vehicles and other equipment.

The information is being confirmed. 

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

RussiaCasualties
Advertisement:
European leaders discuss creation of 40-km buffer zone in Ukraine – Politico
Death toll in Kyiv rises to 23 following Russian attack: emergency workers continue clearing rubble
Zelenskyy says security guarantees "will be set out on paper next week"
Ukrainian drone commander "Magyar" responds to ban on entering Hungary following Druzhba pipeline attacks
2,000 Metres to Andriivka film by Oscar-winning Chernov will represent Ukraine at 2026 Oscars
Russians are flying drones over US military cargo routes in Germany – The New York Times
All News
Russia
EU summons Russian chargé d’affaires over attack on EU mission building in Kyiv
Russians strike Ukrainian Navy vessel, killing one crew member
Russians are flying drones over US military cargo routes in Germany – The New York Times
RECENT NEWS
10:53
Russians kill 66-year-old civilian in Kherson with drone
10:23
Ukraine's intelligence fighters hit Russian S-400 system radar in Crimea – video
10:00
Russian strike on Ukrainian Navy vessel: death toll rises to two, several reported missing
09:45
EU chief diplomat: 19th sanctions package against Russia may include energy restrictions
09:38
Finland and Poland consider restoring peat bogs to defend against Russian tanks
09:16
New record: Russia has spent half of its tax revenue on war
08:23
Russia attacks Ukraine with 68 drones overnight, hitting nine locations
08:11
Russians attack Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, killing two and wounding three others
07:47
Russia loses 850 soldiers and 61 artillery pieces over past day
07:27
European Commission wants to channel €200 billion of frozen Russian assets into Ukraine's recovery – Politico
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: