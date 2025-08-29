Dancer, student, doctor and children: Kyiv residents killed by Russia on 28 August – photos

Russia launched a large-scale missile attack on Kyiv on 28 August, killing 19 adults and four children; eight more people are still missing.

Details: Among those killed are 2-year-old Anhelina and her 24-year-old mother Nadiia, 14-year-old student Nazarii Koval and 17-year-old Maryna Hryshko, a student of the Kyiv Energy College and daughter of a serviceman.

"This girl [Maryna] was a gentle, bright and creative person, open to the world and people. She knew how to do good, to inspire others with her talent and sincerity. For her classmates and teachers, she will forever remain a bright ray of joy and kindness," the college staff wrote about Maryna.

Maryna Hryshko

Russia took the life of Kyiv resident Yana Shapoval, who lived with her family on the fourth floor of the attacked building. Her husband and 11-year-old son, Maksym, were rescued.

"In the morning, I read that a five-storey building had been hit in the Darnytskyi district. I thought, God, I hope it's not Yana's house. Then my son Sasha called and said, "Mom...Yana is gone. I ask, 'What do you mean, gone?’ And he says, ‘Their house was completely destroyed’," Kateryna, Yanaʼs mother, said.

Anhelina, Nadiia, Maryna Hryshko, Yana Shapoval, Nazarii Koval, Oksana Protsiuk, Olena Chala and Vira Tulupova. Photo: Russia killed them

Later, it was reported that Oksana Protsyuk, a doctor of physical and rehabilitation medicine and neurologist, was killed.

"Oksana Mykolaivna was not only a good doctor, a professional in her field, a charming woman, a caring wife and mother and the pride of our team, but also a true friend to us and a source of support for her patients! Her honesty, kindness, sincerity, responsibility, care and wisdom were an example to her colleagues! She didn't just lead our team; she inspired us every day! Her path was filled with love for life and a desire to help everyone who turned to her!" said the staff at Kyiv City Clinical Hospital No. 1

Vira Tulupova

The Russian attack also took the life of Vira Tulupova, a member of the Hromytsia Folk Song and Dance Ensemble.

"The heart and soul of the Hromytsia Folk Song and Dance Ensemble, a charming woman and an incredibly talented person – Vira Oleksiivna Tulupova. This is an irreparable loss for the folk art of Kyiv. Vira Oleksiivna was the heart of Hromytsia, the soul of the ensemble. This is a terrible pain that cannot be described.

The bright memory of Vira Oleksiivna will forever stay in our hearts," wrote the Cultural and Art Centre of the Darnytskyi District.

Mariia Pryimak

Another elderly woman who was killed was Mariia Pryimak, a resident of an apartment on the fourth floor of a building in the Darnytskyi district.

Her daughter Valentyna had been waiting at the site of the destruction since early morning, where she found her mother's phone and medical documents. Valentyna later found out that Mariia had died.

"My morning today began without the dearest person in the world – my mother – and also without my friend Natalia and without the girl I loved so much – Ninochka [derivative from Nina – ed.].

My close friends who survived lost their beloved daughters. My former neighbours lost their wives and children. They didn't make it to the bomb shelter.

And the worst thing is that I am convinced a hundred times over that death takes the best, the kindest, those who were already angels on earth," Valentyna wrote.

Olena Chala

Olena Chala was also killed in the Holosiivskyi district. The woman received shrapnel injuries as a result of an explosion while she was walking to a shelter, said her friend Olena Abessinova.

"Olena Chala, beautiful, charming and full of life, my daughter's friend and a friend of our family, died from deadly shrapnel on her way to the bomb shelter. Russia killed her!!! She lived in the house opposite my 93-year-old father's house; she helped me by receiving heavy parcels from Norway and delivering them to him.

Today, after the terrible news and videos about another attack by the Russians, I held back my fear and anxiety and called my father several times until I heard ‘still alive’. An hour later, my daughter called me to tell me about Olena's tragic death. It's a shock! I have no words... Olena-Lienochka [derivative from Olena – ed.]... How could this happen... I can still see your sweet smile," Olena Abessinova wrote.

Background:

On the night of 27-28 August, the Russians carried out a large-scale combined strike on the capital, killing 23 people, including four children. Eight people are considered missing.

A total of 53 residents were injured. 17 people were freed from under the rubble.

Volunteers also rescued three pets from the destroyed high-rise building: a cat, a dog and a hamster.

