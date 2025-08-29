Death toll in Kyiv rises to 23 following Russian attack: emergency workers continue clearing rubble

Emergency workers pulling a person from under the rubble. Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

The death toll from a large-scale Russian attack on Kyiv on the night of 27-28 August has risen to 23, including four children. At least 63 people have been injured.

Source: Tymur Tkachenko, Head of Kyiv City Military Administration

Quote: "Sadly, the death toll in Kyiv has risen to 23."

Advertisement:

Details: Kyiv mayor Vitali Klitschko said that 63 people had been injured in the Russian terrorist attack. Thirty-five of them, including six children, remain in city hospitals.

Kyiv City Military Administration reported that, according to information available as of the evening of 28 August, 225 residential buildings had been damaged.

Background: Ukraine’s Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko stated that emergency workers are continuing to clear the rubble of a five-storey building on Boryspilska Street in Kyiv’s Darnytskyi district. At least three more people may still be trapped under the rubble.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!