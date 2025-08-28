Russian attack on Kyiv kills woman, injures her husband and son
A family from the Darnytskyi district – a mother, father and their 11-year-old son – were among those affected in the Russian attack on Kyiv on the night of 27-28 August. The family lived on the top floor of a now-destroyed five-storey building.
Source: 24 Kanal, a media conglomerate in Ukraine; Kateryna, the mother of the deceased
Details: A woman was killed, her husband is in a serious condition in hospital, and her son received a fracture in his arm in the Russian attack.
"In the morning, I read that a five-storey building had been hit in the Darnytskyi district. I thought, God, I hope it's not Yana's house. Then Sasha [Yana’s husband – ed.] called and said, "Mom...Yana is gone," Kateryna said.
Kateryna says that she first tried to call her daughter, as she believed that she was still alive. Kateryna's son-in-law picked up the phone and confirmed once again that his wife had died.
"My Yanulka [derivative from Yana - ed.] is gone now," says Kateryna, crying.
Yana’s husband was also injured and is in a serious condition in one of the capital's hospitals. Their 11-year-old son, Maksym, who received a fracture in his arm in the attack, is also in hospital.
Kateryna says she has not yet seen her son-in-law and grandson.
Background:
- On the night of 27-28 August, Russian troops launched a large-scale attack on Ukraine, using 629 aerial assets. Missile and strike drone hits were recorded in 13 locations, with downed aircraft (debris) falling in another 26 locations.
- The Russian attack damaged energy facilities in Vinnytsia Oblast, leaving some settlements without electricity. Damage was also recorded in four districts of Kyiv Oblast, and in Kyiv, the attack caused significant damage to residential buildings.
- Eighteen people, including four children, have been killed and dozens of others sustained injuries in the large-scale Russian attack on Kyiv. The death toll may still rise.
- Friday 29 August has been declared a day of mourning in Kyiv in memory of those who were killed.
