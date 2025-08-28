Russian attack on Kyiv kills woman, injures her husband and son

The family lived on the fifth floor of a damaged five-storey building. Photo: Oleksandr Kovtunov/Facebook

A family from the Darnytskyi district – a mother, father and their 11-year-old son – were among those affected in the Russian attack on Kyiv on the night of 27-28 August. The family lived on the top floor of a now-destroyed five-storey building.

Source: 24 Kanal, a media conglomerate in Ukraine; Kateryna, the mother of the deceased

Details: A woman was killed, her husband is in a serious condition in hospital, and her son received a fracture in his arm in the Russian attack.

"In the morning, I read that a five-storey building had been hit in the Darnytskyi district. I thought, God, I hope it's not Yana's house. Then Sasha [Yana’s husband – ed.] called and said, "Mom...Yana is gone," Kateryna said.

Kateryna says that she first tried to call her daughter, as she believed that she was still alive. Kateryna's son-in-law picked up the phone and confirmed once again that his wife had died.

"My Yanulka [derivative from Yana - ed.] is gone now," says Kateryna, crying.

Yana’s husband was also injured and is in a serious condition in one of the capital's hospitals. Their 11-year-old son, Maksym, who received a fracture in his arm in the attack, is also in hospital.

Kateryna says she has not yet seen her son-in-law and grandson.

Background:

