Poll shows record-low support for Trump in US

Khrystyna Bondarieva , Anastasia ProtzFriday, 29 August 2025, 13:59
Poll shows record-low support for Trump in US
Donald Trump. Photo: Getty Images

A Quinnipiac University poll has shown US President Donald Trump’s approval rating falling to 37%, the lowest point of his second term.

Source: The Hill, as reported by European Pravda

Details: In the five-day survey, which concluded on Monday, 37% of registered voters said they approved of the president’s performance, compared with 55% who disapproved. Another 7% said they did not know how to answer.

Trump’s approval rating, with a net negative of 18 points, is the lowest recorded since January 2021. It also marks a four-point drop since July, which showed 40% approval and 54% disapproval (a net negative of 14 points).

The latest poll recorded both the lowest approval rating and the highest disapproval rating of Trump’s second term.

The previous lowest approval rating was registered in early June, 38% approval and 54% disapproval.

Among Republicans, 84% now approve of Trump’s performance, 9% disapprove and 7% are unsure or chose not to answer.

Last month, 90% approved, 8% disapproved and 2% were unsure or did not answer.

Among Democrats, August’s disapproval rating has reached 98%, up from 95% in July. 

Among independents, 58% disapprove, 31% approve and 11% are unsure or did not respond. Last month, 59% disapproved, 33% approved and 8% did not respond.

The poll was conducted between 21 and 25 August among 1,220 registered voters with a margin of error of 3.4 percentage points.

Background:

