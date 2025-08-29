All Sections
Zelenskyy comments on idea of creating buffer zone in Ukraine

Iryna KutielievaFriday, 29 August 2025, 17:38
Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Stock photo: Getty Images
Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Stock photo: Getty Images

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has commented on media reports suggesting that, as part of a future peace agreement, European leaders are considering the creation of a 40-kilometre buffer zone between Ukrainian and Russian forces.

Source: Zelenskyy at a press conference on 29 August, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Zelenskyy said that he has heard this idea multiple times from Europeans and Americans.

In his opinion, such a proposal can only come from those "who do not understand the technological state in which the war is currently being fought".

"Today, our heavy weapons are already positioned more than 10 kilometres apart, because everything is targeted by drones. This buffer zone – which I call a dead zone, and some call a ‘grey’ zone – already exists," the Ukrainian president noted.

Background:

