Zelenskyy comments on idea of creating buffer zone in Ukraine

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has commented on media reports suggesting that, as part of a future peace agreement, European leaders are considering the creation of a 40-kilometre buffer zone between Ukrainian and Russian forces.

Source: Zelenskyy at a press conference on 29 August, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Zelenskyy said that he has heard this idea multiple times from Europeans and Americans.

In his opinion, such a proposal can only come from those "who do not understand the technological state in which the war is currently being fought".

"Today, our heavy weapons are already positioned more than 10 kilometres apart, because everything is targeted by drones. This buffer zone – which I call a dead zone, and some call a ‘grey’ zone – already exists," the Ukrainian president noted.

Background:

According to Politico, the buffer zone proposal is one of several ideas that military and civilian officials are discussing as a potential scenario for post-war settlement.

Earlier, the Financial Times reported that Ukraine’s Western partners had prepared a plan providing for a demilitarised zone, which would likely be patrolled by neutral peacekeeping forces from a third country.

Meanwhile, Russia has rejected the idea of European troops being present in Ukraine, as well as forces from any NATO member state, contradicting US President Donald Trump’s assertion that Putin would agree to such forces under a peace agreement.

