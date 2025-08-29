European leaders discuss creation of 40-km buffer zone in Ukraine – Politico

European leaders are considering the creation of a 40-kilometre buffer zone between Ukrainian and Russian forces as part of a potential peace agreement.

Source: Politico, citing five European diplomats

Details: Politico noted that the buffer zone is one of several proposals currently under discussion by military and civilian officials for a post-war settlement or a possible ceasefire in Ukraine. However, there is no unified position among European countries on the depth of such a zone, and it remains unclear whether Kyiv would agree to it, as it could involve territorial concessions. The diplomats reported that the United States is not currently participating in these discussions.

Nonetheless, the fact that officials are contemplating cordoning off a strip of Ukrainian territory to secure a fragile peace illustrates the sense of desperation among NATO allies.

"They’re grasping at straws," Jim Townsend, a former Pentagon official said.

"The Russians are not afraid of the Europeans. And if they think that a couple of British and French observers are going to deter them from marching into Ukraine, then they’re wrong," Townsend added.

Quote from Politico: "A partition is fraught with historical significance. European diplomats have stayed away from likening it to the heavily guarded divide between North and South Korea, which are technically still fighting. They compare it more to the division of Germany during the Cold War."

Details: Regarding the number of troops required to monitor the buffer zone, officials are discussing figures ranging from 4,000 to 60,000 peacekeepers. However, no country has so far taken on any formal commitments. US President Donald Trump has already ruled out the possibility of deploying US forces.

Quote from Politico: "NATO is already struggling to prepare a response force of 300,000 troops to defend the alliance’s eastern flank from a future Russian attack. And any peacekeeping force would play a dual role, patrolling near the demilitarised zone while also training Ukrainian troops, according to two of the diplomats."

More details: Discussions are still ongoing regarding the rules of engagement, possible escalation scenarios and the role of third countries should the Kremlin oppose the presence of NATO forces.

Two of the European officials said French and UK troops are likely to form the backbone of the foreign military contingent, and these countries are urging other allies to contribute military support.

Meanwhile, Poland and Germany have opposed sending troops to Ukraine, fearing that doing so would make them vulnerable to Russian attack.

European nations are in talks with Washington over the provision of satellite intelligence and air support. The United States, which possesses the most advanced technical capabilities in this area, could play a key role in monitoring Russia’s compliance with any agreements.

Senior Pentagon officials have already told their European counterparts that the US will play only a minimal role in any security guarantees for Ukraine, Politico reports.

"Everyone is waiting for the Department of Defense’s policy leaders to clarify how far they are willing to commit and they are letting the Europeans show their cards," the first European official said.

