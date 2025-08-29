All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us
Підтримайте журналістські розслідування
Підтримайте журналістські розслідування

Zelenskyy says 25 people were killed in large-scale Russian attack on Kyiv

OLEKSANDR SHUMILINFriday, 29 August 2025, 19:22
Zelenskyy says 25 people were killed in large-scale Russian attack on Kyiv
Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Photo: Zelenskyy on X (Twitter)

Twenty-five people, including four children, were killed in a large-scale Russian attack on Kyiv on the night of 27-28 August.

Source: President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on X (Twitter)

Details: Zelenskyy announced the updated figures during a conversation with European Council President António Costa.

Advertisement:

Quote: "I am grateful for his sincere condolences to our people, to all the families who lost their loved ones as a result of yesterday’s Russian strike on Kyiv. As of now, it is known that 25 people were killed, including four children, and dozens were wounded. An absolutely vile strike that shows Putin’s true intentions – to continue killing, not to take steps toward peace."

Background: 

  • Earlier in the morning of 29 August, reports confirmed 23 fatalities.
  • That same morning, rescue operations at the residential building in Kyiv’s Darnytskyi district hit by the strike were completed. The fate of eight people was still unknown.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

ZelenskyyKyivRusso-Ukrainian war
Advertisement:
Macron: If Putin avoids meeting with Zelenskyy, Trump must respond
Ukraine's anti-corruption agency denies investigating Flamingo missile production
Head of Ukrainian President's Office Yermak shares details of talks with Trump's envoy Witkoff in New York
EU defence ministers agree to deploy military instructors to Ukraine after ceasefire
Zelenskyy: There's no mass departure of 18-22-year-olds, they should get to finish schools and universities in Ukraine
Ukraine initiates emergency UN Security Council meeting following Russia's latest large-scale attack
All News
Zelenskyy
Macron: If Putin avoids meeting with Zelenskyy, Trump must respond
Zelenskyy hints at possible visit of European Council president to Ukraine
Zelenskyy seeks legally binding security guarantees from partners
RECENT NEWS
21:26
Moldovan MP: We have a plan to reintegrate Transnistria, іt will be done very quickly
21:23
Macron: If Putin avoids meeting with Zelenskyy, Trump must respond
20:32
Poland outlines its contribution to Ukraine's future security guarantees
20:25
Drone strike hits another oil refinery in Russia – Reuters
20:04
Zelenskyy hints at possible visit of European Council president to Ukraine
19:56
Zelenskyy seeks legally binding security guarantees from partners
19:22
Zelenskyy says 25 people were killed in large-scale Russian attack on Kyiv
19:22
JD Vance criticises Politico article on Trump's envoy Witkoff
18:51
Ukraine's anti-corruption agency denies investigating Flamingo missile production
18:48
Denmark's contribution to Ukraine's defence industry this year expected to reach €1.4bn
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: