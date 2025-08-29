Zelenskyy says 25 people were killed in large-scale Russian attack on Kyiv

Twenty-five people, including four children, were killed in a large-scale Russian attack on Kyiv on the night of 27-28 August.

Source: President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on X (Twitter)

Details: Zelenskyy announced the updated figures during a conversation with European Council President António Costa.

Quote: "I am grateful for his sincere condolences to our people, to all the families who lost their loved ones as a result of yesterday’s Russian strike on Kyiv. As of now, it is known that 25 people were killed, including four children, and dozens were wounded. An absolutely vile strike that shows Putin’s true intentions – to continue killing, not to take steps toward peace."

Background:

Earlier in the morning of 29 August, reports confirmed 23 fatalities.

That same morning, rescue operations at the residential building in Kyiv’s Darnytskyi district hit by the strike were completed. The fate of eight people was still unknown.

