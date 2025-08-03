Death toll from 31 July Russian strike on Kramatorsk rises to five
Sunday, 3 August 2025, 20:47
The death toll from a Russian attack on the city of Kramatorsk in Donetsk Oblast on 31 July has risen to five.
Source: Kramatorsk City Council
Quote: "The death toll from the 31 July strike on a residential building in Kramatorsk has increased to five."
Background:
- On the afternoon of 31 July, Russian forces launched a targeted strike on a five-storey apartment block. Half of the building was completely destroyed. Initially, reports indicated one person had been killed and eleven injured.
- Later, it was reported that at least 30 buildings and 13 vehicles had been damaged in the attack.
- As of 3 August, authorities reported that at least four people had been killed and 13 injured.
