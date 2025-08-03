Death toll from 31 July Russian strike on Kramatorsk rises to five

The aftermath of the attack. Photo: Ukraine's Emergency Service

The death toll from a Russian attack on the city of Kramatorsk in Donetsk Oblast on 31 July has risen to five.

Source: Kramatorsk City Council

Quote: "The death toll from the 31 July strike on a residential building in Kramatorsk has increased to five."

Advertisement:

Background:

On the afternoon of 31 July, Russian forces launched a targeted strike on a five-storey apartment block. Half of the building was completely destroyed. Initially, reports indicated one person had been killed and eleven injured.

Later, it was reported that at least 30 buildings and 13 vehicles had been damaged in the attack.

As of 3 August, authorities reported that at least four people had been killed and 13 injured.

