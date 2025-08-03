All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Death toll from 31 July Russian strike on Kramatorsk rises to five

KATERYNA TYSHCHENKOSunday, 3 August 2025, 20:47
Death toll from 31 July Russian strike on Kramatorsk rises to five
The aftermath of the attack. Photo: Ukraine's Emergency Service

The death toll from a Russian attack on the city of Kramatorsk in Donetsk Oblast on 31 July has risen to five.

Source: Kramatorsk City Council

Quote: "The death toll from the 31 July strike on a residential building in Kramatorsk has increased to five."

Advertisement:

Background:

  • On the afternoon of 31 July, Russian forces launched a targeted strike on a five-storey apartment block. Half of the building was completely destroyed. Initially, reports indicated one person had been killed and eleven injured.
  • Later, it was reported that at least 30 buildings and 13 vehicles had been damaged in the attack.
  • As of 3 August, authorities reported that at least four people had been killed and 13 injured.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

Kramatorskwar
Advertisement:
Ukraine's foreign minister condemns Hamas for inhumane treatment of hostages and comments on Gaza situation
Zelenskyy: Ukraine sanctions captains of Russia's shadow fleet
Prosecutor general accessed no cases while law limiting anti-corruption agency independence was in effect, its chief says
Ukraine's Defence Intelligence obtains classified data on Russia's nuclear submarine cruiser – photos
Russia launches 76 drones and 7 missiles, hitting 8 Ukrainian locations
Zelenskyy dismisses Mukachevo District Administration head
All News
Kramatorsk
Death toll from Russian strike on Kramatorsk on 31 July rises
Three killed in Russian strike on Kramatorsk, more people may be trapped under rubble
Russian strike on Kramatorsk completely destroys residential building and damages 10 more – photos
RECENT NEWS
20:47
Death toll from 31 July Russian strike on Kramatorsk rises to five
20:02
Ukraine's foreign minister condemns Hamas for inhumane treatment of hostages and comments on Gaza situation
18:15
Russian drone targets firefighters in Zaporizhzhia Oblast
17:10
Zelenskyy: Our goal is full integration of Ukraine's Air Force with NATO forces
16:48
Zelenskyy: Ukraine sanctions captains of Russia's shadow fleet
15:59
Russian soldiers boasting online about captured position wiped out by Ukrainian intelligence – photos, video
15:31
Zelenskyy appoints Air Force commander after year-long vacancy
14:36
Prosecutor general accessed no cases while law limiting anti-corruption agency independence was in effect, its chief says
14:27
Death toll from Russian strike on Kramatorsk on 31 July rises
14:23
Historic win for Ukraine: Bondarev claims first Formula 4 victory
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: