Russia launches large-scale drone and missile attack on Ukraine: strikes reported in Zaporizhzhia and Dnipro

Territories marked in red are under the threat of a Russian attack. Photo: Alerts.in.ua

Russia launched a large-scale attack on Ukraine on the night of 29-30 August, deploying both attack drones and missiles. Air-raid warnings were issued across most oblasts, with explosions reported in several cities. Strikes were confirmed in Zaporizhzhia and Dnipro, causing damage to civilian infrastructure and injuring people.

Source: Ukrainian Air Force; Kyiv City Military Administration

Details: The Air Force reported that a large number of Russian attack drones were recorded in Ukrainian airspace. Explosions were reported in several oblasts as air defence systems were operating.

Authorities urged residents to immediately take shelter and remain there until the all-clear is given.

Update at 03:04: Russian drones had already reached the west of Ukraine. The air-raid warnings were in effect across the entire country, except for Odesa, Kherson and Zakarpattia oblasts.

Update at 04:48: At 03:28, the Air Force reported several launches of Kalibr cruise missiles from Novorossiysk, Russia. At 03:55, the military confirmed missiles towards Dnipro, followed by another group heading towards Zaporizhzhia at 03:58.

Ivan Fedorov, Head of Zaporizhzhia Oblast Military Administration, said that the city of Zaporizhzhia was attacked with various types of weapons. Houses had been damaged or destroyed, fires broke out and the electricity supply had been disrupted. Early reports indicated that three people were injured. Explosions continued in the city, and the authorities urged residents to stay in shelters.

Serhii Lysak, Head of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration, confirmed strikes in both Dnipro and Pavlohrad, adding that the extent of the damage was still being assessed.

The Air Force later reported that new groups of Russian cruise and ballistic missiles were continuing to strike Ukraine.

