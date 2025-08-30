All Sections
Ukraine's PM at UN Security Council says Russia chooses path of killing instead of peace

Ivan Diakonov Saturday, 30 August 2025, 01:15
Ukraine's PM at UN Security Council says Russia chooses path of killing instead of peace
Yuliia Svyrydenko. Screenshot of the meeting broadcast

Ukraine’s Prime Minister Yuliia Svyrydenko, during an emergency session of the UN Security Council, has called on the international community to increase diplomatic, economic and military pressure on Russia following the nighttime attack on 27-28 August which killed 25 people, including children.

Source: Svyrydenko’s address at the UN Security Council session on 29 August, convened at Ukraine’s request

Details: The prime minister said that in a single night, Russia used 629 aerial assets against Ukraine, including Shahed attack drones and other UAVs, as well as cruise and ballistic missiles. The attacks killed 25 people, four of them children, and injured 63 civilians, including 11 children. The youngest person killed in the attack was under three years old; she was born during Russian attacks in October 2022 and was killed by a Russian attack in August 2025.

Advertisement:

"Russia continues to choose killing over ending the war. These killings are deliberate acts of terror. It is an informed decision taken by Moscow to continue its systematic campaign to terrorise civilians and extinguish any semblance of normal life," the prime minister said.

She stressed that Ukraine urgently needs additional air defence systems and long-range strike capabilities to disable Russian military facilities from which attacks are being launched.

Svyrydenko also cited data on crimes against children: since the start of the full-scale invasion, at least 20 children have been sexually abused by Russian soldiers, 2,139 have been injured, 2,193 are considered missing and tens of thousands more have been abducted. Some 1.6 million Ukrainian children are under Russian control in occupied territories.

Svyrydenko called on world leaders to take decisive action, including:

  • the prompt adoption of the EU’s 19th sanctions package;
  • full disconnection of Russia from international financial systems;
  • the imposition of sanctions on the "shadow fleet" of oil tankers;
  • the introduction of strict tariffs to undermine Russia’s war economy;
  • the strengthening of personal sanctions against Russia’s political and military leadership.

The prime minister emphasised that Russia must be stripped of resources to fund its war. Meanwhile, Ukraine remains open to diplomacy aimed at achieving a comprehensive, just, and lasting peace.

