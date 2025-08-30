All Sections
Russian attack damages railway infrastructure in Kyiv Oblast

Ivan Diakonov Saturday, 30 August 2025, 06:20
Ukrzaliznytsia’s train. Stock photo: Ukrzaliznytsia

Railway infrastructure was damaged in Kyiv Oblast following a Russian attack on the night of 29-30 August. Consequently, a number of passenger trains are running late and are expected to arrive in Kyiv at least two hours behind schedule.

Source: Ukrzaliznytsia (Ukrainian Railways)

Quote: "Railway workers have begun repairing the infrastructure and will do everything possible to return to the regular timetable as soon as possible."

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

Advertisement:
