Russian attack damages railway infrastructure in Kyiv Oblast

Railway infrastructure was damaged in Kyiv Oblast following a Russian attack on the night of 29-30 August. Consequently, a number of passenger trains are running late and are expected to arrive in Kyiv at least two hours behind schedule.

Source: Ukrzaliznytsia (Ukrainian Railways)

Quote: "Railway workers have begun repairing the infrastructure and will do everything possible to return to the regular timetable as soon as possible."

