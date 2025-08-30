All Sections
Russia loses 850 soldiers in war against Ukraine over past day

Ivan Diakonov Saturday, 30 August 2025, 06:55
Russia loses 850 soldiers in war against Ukraine over past day
A soldier with a drone. Photo: General Staff

Russia continues to suffer losses in its war of aggression against Ukraine, losing 850 troops killed and wounded over the past day, bringing the total Russian manpower losses in the war to 1,081,330 soldiers.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook

Details: The total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 30 August 2025 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:

  • approximately 1,081,330 (+850) military personnel;
  • 11,149 (+6) tanks;
  • 23,210 (+19) armoured combat vehicles;
  • 32,172 (+47) artillery systems;
  • 1,476 (+0) multiple-launch rocket systems;
  • 1,213 (+0) air defence systems;
  • 422 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft;
  • 340 (+0) helicopters;
  • 54,691 (+316) operational-tactical UAVs;
  • 3,626 (+0) cruise missiles;
  • 28 (+0) ships/boats;
  • 1 (+0) submarine;
  • 60,222 (+106) vehicles and fuel tankers;
  • 3,952 (+0) special vehicles and other equipment.

The information is being confirmed. 

