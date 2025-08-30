All Sections
Russia kills 2 and injures 13 civilians in Donetsk and Kherson oblasts

Roman PetrenkoSaturday, 30 August 2025, 08:26

Two people were killed and 13 were injured in Donetsk and Kherson oblasts in the Russian attacks on 29 August.

Source: Donetsk Oblast Military Administration; Kherson Oblast Military Administration

Details: On 29 August, Russians killed one resident in Kostiantynivka, Donetsk Oblast.

Six other people in the oblast were injured during the day: three in Kostiantynivka and one each in Kramatorsk, Druzhkivka and Staroraiske.

Meanwhile, in Kherson Oblast, one person was killed and seven more were injured due to Russian aggression.

Local authorities report that Russian forces struck critical and social infrastructure, as well as residential areas of settlements in the oblast. In particular, two apartment buildings and three houses were damaged. The Russians also damaged a mobile network tower, a gas pipeline, a water tower and cars.

Donetsk OblastKherson OblastCasualties
