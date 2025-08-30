All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us
Підтримайте журналістські розслідування
Підтримайте журналістські розслідування

EU chief diplomat: Frozen Russian assets cannot be returned to Russia unless reparations are paid

Tetyana Vysotska, Roman PetrenkoSaturday, 30 August 2025, 09:16
EU chief diplomat: Frozen Russian assets cannot be returned to Russia unless reparations are paid
Kaja Kallas. Photo: Kallas on Facebook

Assets of the Russian Central Bank, frozen within the European Union, cannot be returned to Russia following a ceasefire or peace agreement until reparations are paid to Ukraine.

Source: Kaja Kallas, EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, ahead of an informal meeting of EU foreign ministers in Copenhagen on 30 August, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Kallas stressed that frozen assets must not be returned while Russia has not compensated Ukraine for war damages.

Advertisement:

"We see that Russia does not want peace, although there are a lot of diplomatic efforts made to bring Zelensky and Russia to the table. Then, in relation to that, because it always comes up, we are going to have a deep dive into the frozen assets issue," Kallas announced as one of the topics for today’s meeting.

She added that there are "some sensitivities" regarding Russia’s frozen assets, but "we really have to have an argumented debate about this" to develop an "exit strategy" from the situation.

"We cannot possibly imagine that if there is a ceasefire or a peace deal, that these assets are given back to Russia if they haven't paid for their reparations," the EU high representative emphasised.

Background: As reported by European Pravda, the EU may create a fund to facilitate the transfer of nearly €200 billion of Russian assets for the reconstruction of Ukraine.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon! 

EUaid for UkrainewarRussia
Advertisement:
Ukrainian MP Parubii killed in Lviv
Moscow uses time allotted for preparation of leaders' meeting to launch strikes – Zelenskyy, photos
EU chief diplomat: Frozen Russian assets cannot be returned to Russia unless reparations are paid
Ukraine hits oil refineries in Russia's Krasnodar Krai and Samara Oblast – Ukraine's General Staff, photos, videos
Russia is attacking Germany's infrastructure daily and destabilising the country – German chancellor
Russia conducts large-scale attack on Zaporizhzhia, killing one person and injuring 22 more – photos, videos
All News
EU
EU defence ministers agree to deploy military instructors to Ukraine after ceasefire
Von der Leyen calls Putin a predator and warns of risks for EU
EU chief diplomat: 19th sanctions package against Russia may include energy restrictions
RECENT NEWS
13:23
From 12 September Russia prepares "massive wave" of disinformation – Ukraine's Defence Intelligence chief
13:07
Lithuania also calls for confiscation of frozen Russian assets: legal solutions available
12:43
Estonia insists that Russia's frozen assets be confiscated and transferred to Ukraine
12:29
Ukrainian MP Parubii killed in Lviv
11:43
As many as 28 injured in Russian attack on Zaporizhzhia, rescue operations completed
11:27
EU foreign ministers discuss pressure on Russia with their counterparts from UK, Iceland and Norway
11:13
Russians scale up use of "stealth cloaks" to attack at night – Deepstate, video
10:57
Russian attack leaves 25,000 consumers in Zaporizhzhia Oblast without power
10:23
Finland wants to prepare 19th package of sanctions with US and put pressure on Russia with tariffs
10:01
Moscow uses time allotted for preparation of leaders' meeting to launch strikes – Zelenskyy, photos
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: