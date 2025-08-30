Ukrainian MP Parubii killed in Lviv

Andrii Parubii, a member of Ukrainian parliament and former speaker of the Verkhovna Rada of the 8th convocation, has been killed in Lviv on 30 August.

Source: National Police; UP sources among lawmakers and law enforcement agencies; Maksym Kozytskyi, Head of Lviv Oblast Military Administration; President Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Details: Authorities are investigating the circumstances surrounding the murder of a public and political figure in Lviv.

Ukrainska Pravda reports that the victim was Parubii and he was shot five times.

The police report that the shooting occurred in the Sykhivskyi district of Lviv. Parubii died at the scene from his injuries.

Zelenskyy has already reacted to Parubii’s murder.

Quote from Zelenskyy: "Minister of Internal Affairs Ihor Klymenko and Prosecutor General Ruslan Kravchenko have just reported on the initial known circumstances of the horrific murder in Lviv. Andrii Parubii has been killed. My condolences to his family and loved ones.

All necessary forces and resources are being deployed to investigate and track down the perpetrator."

For reference: Andrii Parubii was a member of parliament of the 6th to 9th convocations. In the 8th convocation, he was the speaker of the Verkhovna Rada.

Andrii Parubii was born in 1971 in Lviv Oblast. He graduated from the Faculty of History at Ivan Franko National University of Lviv and completed postgraduate studies at Lviv Polytechnic National University, specialising in political science and sociology.

In 1990, he became a member of Lviv Oblast Council. In 1991, together with Oleh Tiahnybok, he founded the Social-National Party of Ukraine.

Parubii had previously served as the commander of the Self-Defence of Maidan (the Revolution of Dignity) group.

