Prosecutors release photo from scene of MP Parubii's murder, special operation to catch killer announced

Roman PetrenkoSaturday, 30 August 2025, 13:55

The body of Andrii Parubii. Photo: Office of the Prosecutor General

The Office of the Prosecutor General has published a crime scene photo from the murder of Andrii Parubii, a member of the Ukrainian Parliament who was shot dead in Lviv on 30 August.

Source: Office of the Prosecutor General

Details: Early reports indicate that an unidentified man shot the politician several times in Lviv on 30 August, killing him instantly.

The attacker fled the scene. A special police operation codenamed Siren has been launched in the city to locate and apprehend the murderer.

Senior officials from the oblast prosecutor’s office and the National Police are working at the scene, and forensic experts have been brought in.

The identity of the attacker and the circumstances of the crime are still being established.

Lviv
