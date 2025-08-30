Russia declares it will continue aggression against Ukraine

Russia intends to continue offensive actions against Ukraine, Valery Gerasimov, the Chief of Russia’s General Staff, has stated.

Source: Gerasimov, as quoted by the Russian Ministry of Defence

Quote: "The fulfilment of the tasks of the special military operation [as Russia calls its war against Ukraine – ed.] by the Joint Grouping of Forces will continue through offensive actions. Today we will define the tasks for our troops in the autumn period."

Details: Gerasimov claimed that "targeted large-scale fire strikes continue", allegedly "exclusively against military facilities and Ukraine’s defence industrial base".

According to Gerasimov, priority is given to striking companies that produce missile systems and long-range UAVs.

He also stated that "the strategic initiative is fully in the hands of Russian forces".

Why this matters:

On 15 August, US President Donald Trump met Russian leader Vladimir Putin in Alaska to discuss possible ways of ending the war. Russia has declared that it would like the war to end through diplomatic means.

On 29 August, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy pointed out that after the Alaska meeting with Putin, Trump said he was willing to wait "a couple of weeks" for agreement to be reached on a bilateral meeting between Putin and Zelenskyy – and that period is soon to expire.

