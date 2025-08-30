All Sections
Russia attacks Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, killing one person and injuring two

Olga KatsimonSaturday, 30 August 2025, 20:41
A firefighter. Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

Russian forces attacked Dnipropetrovsk Oblast on 30 August, resulting in one person killed and several injured.

Source: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

Details: In the Mezhova hromada, a Russian strike killed a man. [A hromada is an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town, and their adjacent territories – ed.]

Two more people were injured in the Novopavlivka and Malomykhailivka hromadas. All of them have received medical assistance.

The attack also caused several fires, which were promptly extinguished by firefighters.

In Nikopol, an FPV drone hit a garage where a car was parked. The explosion caused a fire, but there were no casualties.

Background: On Saturday 30 August, a Russian drone hit a local market in the Pokrovske hromada, injuring four people.

