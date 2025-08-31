Russia attacks Ukraine with 142 UAVs, hits and crashes recorded in 16 locations
Sunday, 31 August 2025, 09:04
Russian troops launched 142 attack drones on Ukraine on the night of 30-31 August. Ukraine’s Air Force has reported that 126 of the UAVs were shot down or suppressed.
Source: Ukraine’s Air Force
Details: Sixteen attack drones hit 10 locations, and crashes of downed drones were recorded in six locations.
Advertisement:
Background: On the night of 30-31 August, Russia launched a large-scale drone attack on Odesa Oblast, injuring one person.
Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!