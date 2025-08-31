Morning Russian attack on Kherson Oblast leaves two injured

Russian forces attacked the village of Bilozerka in Kherson Oblast on the morning of 31 August, injuring two people.

Source: Kherson Oblast Military Administration on Telegram

Details: A 56-year-old woman and a 44-year-old man sustained blast injuries and were suffering from concussion as a result of the attack, which occurred at 06:00.

In total, one person was killed and eight injured in the oblast on Saturday 30 August as a result of Russian aggression.

The authorities reported that Russian forces had struck critical and social infrastructure and residential areas in settlements of the oblast, damaging eight houses.

