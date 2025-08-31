All Sections
Morning Russian attack on Kherson Oblast leaves two injured

Roman PetrenkoSunday, 31 August 2025, 10:21
Morning Russian attack on Kherson Oblast leaves two injured
Russian forces attacked the village of Bilozerka in Kherson Oblast on the morning of 31 August, injuring two people.

Source: Kherson Oblast Military Administration on Telegram

Details: A 56-year-old woman and a 44-year-old man sustained blast injuries and were suffering from concussion as a result of the attack, which occurred at 06:00.

In total, one person was killed and eight injured in the oblast on Saturday 30 August as a result of Russian aggression.

The authorities reported that Russian forces had struck critical and social infrastructure and residential areas in settlements of the oblast, damaging eight houses.

Kherson Oblastattack
Kherson Oblast
