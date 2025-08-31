Emergency workers take in dog that searched for her owner for two days in ruins of Kyiv building – videos

Jessie waiting for her owner after a Russian strike on an apartment building in Kyiv. Photo: Screenshot/ivantor2223/TikTok

Emergency workers have taken in a dog named Jessie who had been searching for her owner after Russia’s deadly attack on Kyiv on 28 August. The dog had been waiting in vain for her owner for two days near the destroyed entrance to a high-rise building in the capital.

Source: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

Details: A video of Jessie was posted online earlier by the State Emergency Service.

"Her world stopped on 28 August. But her unbreakable loyalty kept Jessie among the ruins in Kyiv," emergency workers captioned the video.

The dog never saw her owner again, as "he will never return", the State Emergency Service said. Eventually, staff took her in and promised to take care of her.

"Now she has a new big family – the family of emergency workers! She will live with us: outside the city, in the countryside, in love and friendship. What’s important is that there will be no chains – only a life of freedom alongside people, just as she is used to," the service said.

They noted that the dog suffered considerable stress during the relocation, with volunteers helping with the process. The service said that comfortable conditions had been created for Jessie to adapt to her new home. For now, she will stay in an enclosure as she awaits a health check up.

"And later we will share photos and videos of her new happy life. To show everyone that even after the greatest grief, a new life is possible!" the emergency workers promised.

Background:

On 28 August, Russia carried out a large-scale attack on Ukrainian cities, including Kyiv, where high-rise buildings were damaged. Twenty-five people were killed in the capital, including four children.

Volunteers rescued three pets – a cat, a dog and a hamster – from under the rubble of a high-rise building that was devastated by a large-scale Russian attack on Kyiv on the night of 27-28 August.

