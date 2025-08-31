All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us
Підтримайте журналістські розслідування
Підтримайте журналістські розслідування

Civilian vessel hits explosive near Odesa

Roman PetrenkoSunday, 31 August 2025, 12:33
Civilian vessel hits explosive near Odesa
The NS PRIDE. Photo: Dumska

A civilian vessel has been damaged as a result of an explosion near the port of Chornomorsk on the morning of 31 August.

Source: Dumska, a media outlet in Odesa Oblast

Details: Ukrainian Navy spokesman Dmytro Pletenchuk told Dumska that a civilian vessel had exploded on an unidentified explosive device.

Advertisement:

Quote from Pletenchuk: "A civilian vessel detonated an unidentified explosive device. As for the aftermath, there are no casualties among the crew. The vessel sustained minor damage and is currently being inspected. It will likely continue moving under its own power."

Details: Dumska reported that the vessel in question is the dry cargo ship NS PRIDE sailing under the flag of Belize. 

Early reports indicate that the explosion was caused by an unexploded part of a Shahed drone that had been downed previously.

It is known that the NS PRIDE was not carrying any cargo at the time of the explosion. The vessel is 95 metres long, 16 metres wide and has a tonnage of 3,376 tonnes. It was built in 1988 and has changed its name at least 13 times during its service life.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

shipsmining
Advertisement:
Former military chief Zaluzhnyi enjoys higher trust, but Zelenskyy would win first round of presidential vote – survey
Russia's seasonal offensive campaign ends with no results, Ukraine's General Staff says
Football: Shakhtar Donetsk midfielder Sudakov joins Portuguese Benfica
Putin arrives in China for extended visit
Russian troops cut off near Dobropillia in Donetsk Oblast, groups isolated
Police and prosecutors report on investigation into Ukrainian MP Parubii's murder
All News
ships
US to auction off seized luxury yacht of Russian oligarch Kerimov
Ukraine's Defence Intelligence obtains classified data on Russia's nuclear submarine cruiser – photos
Russia cancels Navy Day parade for first time, Putin visits St Petersburg anyway – video
RECENT NEWS
19:35
Russian attacks on Dnipropetrovsk Oblast injure six, including child
18:01
Russians deny IAEA access to newly built dam near Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant
17:57
War in Ukraine may last long, troop deployment not on the table – Germany's Merz
17:27
Ukrainian intelligence unit destroys Russian RT-70 radio telescope in occupied Crimea – video
17:01
Former military chief Zaluzhnyi enjoys higher trust, but Zelenskyy would win first round of presidential vote – survey
16:31
Survey shows 75% of Ukrainians ready for ceasefire only under security guarantees
14:10
Russia attacks Kherson: one killed, six injured
13:59
Hundreds of people in Kyiv bid farewell to mother and daughter killed in Russian attack – photos
13:46
Ukrainian drone attack causes disruption at Sochi airport
13:31
Russia has lost over 290,000 troops on front since start of year, Ukraine's commander-in-chief says
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: