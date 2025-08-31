Civilian vessel hits explosive near Odesa

A civilian vessel has been damaged as a result of an explosion near the port of Chornomorsk on the morning of 31 August.

Source: Dumska, a media outlet in Odesa Oblast

Details: Ukrainian Navy spokesman Dmytro Pletenchuk told Dumska that a civilian vessel had exploded on an unidentified explosive device.

Quote from Pletenchuk: "A civilian vessel detonated an unidentified explosive device. As for the aftermath, there are no casualties among the crew. The vessel sustained minor damage and is currently being inspected. It will likely continue moving under its own power."

Details: Dumska reported that the vessel in question is the dry cargo ship NS PRIDE sailing under the flag of Belize.

Early reports indicate that the explosion was caused by an unexploded part of a Shahed drone that had been downed previously.

It is known that the NS PRIDE was not carrying any cargo at the time of the explosion. The vessel is 95 metres long, 16 metres wide and has a tonnage of 3,376 tonnes. It was built in 1988 and has changed its name at least 13 times during its service life.

