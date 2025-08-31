Ukrainian drone attack causes disruption at Sochi airport

Sochi airport in Russia’s Krasnodar Krai has faced disruption after a drone attack. More than 50 flights have been delayed.

Source: The Moscow Times, an independent Amsterdam-based news outlet

Quote: "The problems began on the night of 29-30 August, when Krasnodar Krai and neighbouring Adygea came under drone attack. The airport then temporarily stopped receiving and sending flights, leaving ‘thousands’ of people stranded.

The airport press service warned passengers about possible delays and cancellations in the coming two days. No flight restrictions were imposed on the night of 29-31 August. However, adjustments to the schedule due to previous restrictions led to new delays on both domestic and international routes."

Details: The Moscow Times added that a Sochi airport representative told RBC (RosBusinessConsulting) that all services are operating normally. He said eight flights were delayed for more than two hours but claimed this was due to "operational reasons at the airlines".

Background:

On 24 August, it was reported that many Russian airports, including in Moscow and St Petersburg, introduced restrictions on arrivals and departures on the evening of 23 August, with three airlines announcing schedule changes.

It was also reported that in the first six months of 2025 the number of long delays of Russian airlines doubled and equalled the total for all of 2023.

