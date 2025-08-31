All Sections
Survey shows 75% of Ukrainians ready for ceasefire only under security guarantees

KATERYNA TYSHCHENKOSunday, 31 August 2025, 16:31
Survey shows 75% of Ukrainians ready for ceasefire only under security guarantees
Stock photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

A recent survey has shown that 75% of citizens believe that Ukraine should agree to a ceasefire only under international security guarantees.

Source: a survey by the Rating sociological group conducted on 21-23 August 2025

Details: In response to the question "Should Ukraine agree to a ceasefire?" 75% answered "Yes, but only if the US and European countries provide security guarantees to Ukraine", 19% said "It should not agree under any circumstances", another 3% believe that Ukraine should agree to a ceasefire without any conditions, and 3% could not answer.

Meanwhile, Ukrainians name the following as key security guarantees: funding for the armed forces and the supply of weapons from partners (52%), commitments by allies to enter the war in the event of a renewed attack (48%), and international patrolling of airspace and maritime areas (44%).

 

Furthermore, 59% of respondents support a cessation of hostilities and the search for a compromise, 20% support continuing the war until Donbas and Crimea are liberated, and 13% want it to continue until the front lines are restored to their 23 February 2022 positions.

As a real way to end the war, 62% of respondents favour seeking a compromise with the involvement of other countries, 20% support direct negotiations with Russia, and 11% call for rejecting talks altogether and fighting until all territories are liberated.

For reference: The survey was conducted on 21-23 August 2025 using the CATI method (computer-assisted telephone interviews) based on a random sample of mobile phone numbers. A total of 1,600 respondents aged 18 and over were interviewed in all oblasts, except the temporarily occupied territories of Crimea and Donbas, as well as territories where, at the time of the survey, Ukrainian mobile communication was unavailable. The sample is representative by age, sex and type of settlement (margin of error no more than 2.5% with a 0.95 confidence level).

security guaranteesnegotiations
