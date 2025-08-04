Russians claim to have captured checkpoint on border with Kharkiv Oblast, local authorities say assault repelled
Russian propaganda media outlets have claimed that Russian forces have captured the Hoptivka checkpoint in Kharkiv Oblast, but local authorities report that the Russian assault was repelled.
Source: Viacheslav Zadorenko, Head of Derhachi City Military Administration, on Telegram
Quote: "Dear citizens! This morning, Russian propaganda outlets began spreading fake reports that the occupation army had supposedly captured the Hoptivka checkpoint.
Since this news is starting to gain public attention, I find it necessary to inform you that the occupiers did indeed launch an assault on this checkpoint. As a result, soldiers of the 58th Separate Motorised Infantry Brigade killed more than ten invaders, and dozens of others fled back to Russia."
Details: Zadorenko confirmed that the Hoptivka checkpoint remains fully under the control of the Ukrainian defence forces and thanked the fighters of the 58th Brigade.
