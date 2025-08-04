Trump's envoy expected in Ukraine at end of this week – sources
Monday, 4 August 2025, 13:26
Keith Kellogg, US President Donald Trump’s Special Envoy for Ukraine and Russia, is expected in Kyiv at the end of this week.
Source: Ukrainska Pravda sources
Quote from the source: "He [Kellogg – ed.] is expected here at the end of the working week."
Advertisement:
Details: The visit is expected to include a meeting between the envoy and President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.
Background:
- Also this week – on Wednesday or Thursday – Trump’s special envoy for the Middle East, Steve Witkoff, is scheduled to visit Russia.
- On 31 July, Donald Trump threatened Russian leader Vladimir Putin with sanctions if no agreement to end the war in Ukraine is reached by 8 August.
- In response to the shortened deadline, Russia’s former president Dmitry Medvedev threatened the United States with war.
- On 1 August, Trump wrote on Truth Social that he had ordered two nuclear submarines to be redeployed in case Medvedev’s provocative statements were not merely words.
- On 2 August, he said the submarines were already "closer to Russia".
Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!