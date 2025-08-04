Trump's envoy expected in Ukraine at end of this week – sources

Keith Kellogg, US President Donald Trump’s Special Envoy for Ukraine and Russia, is expected in Kyiv at the end of this week.

Source: Ukrainska Pravda sources

Quote from the source: "He [Kellogg – ed.] is expected here at the end of the working week."

Details: The visit is expected to include a meeting between the envoy and President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Background:

