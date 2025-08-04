All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Trump's envoy expected in Ukraine at end of this week – sources

Iryna BalachukMonday, 4 August 2025, 13:26
Trump's envoy expected in Ukraine at end of this week – sources
Keith Kellogg. Photo: Getty Images

Keith Kellogg, US President Donald Trump’s Special Envoy for Ukraine and Russia, is expected in Kyiv at the end of this week.

Source: Ukrainska Pravda sources

Quote from the source: "He [Kellogg – ed.] is expected here at the end of the working week."

Advertisement:

Details: The visit is expected to include a meeting between the envoy and President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Background:

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon

UkraineUSA
Advertisement:
Ukrainian MP Kuznietsov arrested for corruption with possibility of US$190,000 bail
Ukrainian drones hit five Russian fighter jets at Saky airfield in Crimea
Ukrainian MP faces arrest and US$720,000 bail for corruption scheme in drone and EW procurement
Trump says US nuclear submarines are near Russian shores, as he previously stated
Ukraine's foreign minister condemns Hamas for inhumane treatment of hostages and comments on Gaza situation
Zelenskyy: Ukraine sanctions captains of Russia's shadow fleet
All News
Ukraine
Ukraine in talks with Poland over €120 million loan to purchase Polish weapons
Pentagon chief Hegseth faces reputation crisis after halting aid to Ukraine
Putin says his ultimatum to Ukraine from 2024 has not changed
RECENT NEWS
16:22
EXPLAINERWhich reforms in Ukraine will be key for the EU
16:19
Czech president considers Russian occupation of parts of Ukraine acceptable price for its survival
15:53
Ukrainian MP Kuznietsov arrested for corruption with possibility of US$190,000 bail
15:35
Russian attack on Khmelnytskyi Oblast damage road surface
15:29
Moldova uncovers Russian voter bribery scheme via app
15:08
Ukraine's General Staff says Russian S-300 surface-to-air missile system destroyed in occupied territories
15:00
How to unlock the path to the EU: key reforms Ukraine must implement
14:53
Ukrainian foreign minister outlines country's proposals for reforming blocked OSCE
14:30
Death toll from Russia's 31 July strike on Kramatorsk rises to six
14:20
Ukraine in talks with Poland over €120 million loan to purchase Polish weapons
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: