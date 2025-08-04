All Sections
US and NATO launch new military aid mechanism for Ukraine – New defence minister

Oleh Pavliuk, STANISLAV POHORILOVMonday, 4 August 2025, 21:15
US and NATO launch new military aid mechanism for Ukraine – New defence minister
Denys Shmyhal. Photo: Facebook

Ukraine’s new defence minister, Denys Shmyhal, has said that the United States and NATO have launched a new mechanism for providing military aid to Ukraine through the Prioritised Ukraine Requirements List (PURL) initiative, which provides for financing American weapons through partners' contributions.

Source: European Pravda; Shmyhal on Facebook

Quote from Shmyhal: "The PURL mechanism involves compiling a list of equipment and ammunition based on Ukraine's requests, which are confirmed by the Supreme Allied Commander Europe (SACEUR). New aid packages will be announced regularly.

Alliance members and partners could also fund the delivery of American weapons and tech "through voluntary donations."

Details: The defence minister added that NATO would coordinate deliveries under this mechanism, in particular through the NATO Security Assistance and Training for Ukraine (NSATU).

"The Netherlands has committed to financing the first aid package worth €500 million. Arms deliveries are expected to take place soon. Further important announcements are also expected soon," Shmyhal said.

Background:    

  • On 1 August, Reuters reported on a new mechanism for financing military aid for Ukraine. Back then, Reuters sources stated that NATO hoped to provide Ukraine with weapons worth US$10 billion.
  • Earlier, it was reported that the US Congress had submitted the PEACE Act for consideration. This act proposes establishing a fund under the US Department of the Treasury. NATO allies would be able to contribute to this fund to help replenish military equipment supplied to Ukraine.

